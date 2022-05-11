Twenty-four to two, after five races. This says the comparison between Esteban Or with and Fernando Alonso in the drivers’ standings. Incredible to say, but the French is matando in numbers the two-time world champion. But the numbers must be explained, otherwise they risk only confusing: that of the former Racing Point is not superiority at all but the result of solid races, sometimes aided by good luck (such as the timing of the Safety Car in Miami). That good luck that the fantozziano Alonso is totally lacking, unnerved in the United States by a long and hit by two penalties. Nando he had finished eighth ‘on the pitch’, but first slipped to ninth place due to a five-second penalty due to contact with Pierre Gasly and then even out of the top-10 for taking advantage of a cut of the track. A reading that Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi does not agree at all.

“The Miami Grand Prix weekend didn’t disappoint and it was great to experience a new event with such a vibrant atmosphere. From the team’s point of view, we were satisfied that both cars crossed the finish line in the top-10 despite a qualifying compromised for various reasons: Esteban skipped it, even if with sufficient security measures (Tecpro barriers, ed) we would have fixed the car in time, while Fernando found traffic in a quick lap. There penalty took away this double points placing, ed it is certainly difficult to accept, as Fernando returned the time during the lap. We were unable to present evidence to clarify the particular situation before the penalty was issued. With the opportunity to explain, Fernando would have kept ninth place. We will be back next weekend in Spain where we are determined to put together a much cleaner race weekend and demonstrate the true potential of our package.“, The Frenchman told Alpine channels.