Wojchiech Szczesny32 years old in a couple of weeks, has been in Italy since 2015 and has played with Roma and Juventus, for a total of 252 appearances (171 in black and white). Samir Handanovic, 38 years old in July, he played a total of 641 appearances in Italy with Udinese and Inter, of which 429 with the Nerazzurri. Since Szczesny has been in Italy he and Handanovic have saved, respectively, 14 and 9 penalties.