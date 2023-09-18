here we go again with Inter-Juve, the championship seems to be heading towards a classic of our football, the strongest rivalry. There is no Milan, Rome or Turin derby that can compare. Inter-Juve, what Gianni Brera had defined as the Italian derby, has become something ideological. A divisive universe squared and yet with “commercial exchanges”, because there has never been a shortage of changes of pitch, coaches, players and managers, passed from one club to another, with illustrious and contemporary examples. Those who think that Calciopoli was the spark are wrong. Much had already happened, even before 1998, our starting point due to space and synthesis requirements.