FromChristina Denk close

Holidaymakers on Lake Garda can face high fines – for example, if they wear the wrong clothes or play football.

Limone – The Lago di Garda is a popular vacation spot for Germans. But now there are strict rules on Lake Garda that holidaymakers and locals alike have to adhere to – the local police are carrying out checks more and more frequently. In June alone, around a hundred people received hefty fines of up to 600 euros in just one day. In some places, public ball games, hanging up laundry in the old town or cycling are prohibited. The local authorities also have a say in the dress code.

Stricter police controls and rules so “residents and tourists can enjoy peace”

In the summer months, the high number of visitors to Lake Garda in Italy creates a state of emergency. Apparently, the chaos can only be stopped with strict rules. “The beaches of Lake Garda must be a place where everyone, residents and tourists, can enjoy the beauty of nature and moments of rest and relaxation,” local police commander Filippo Paoli told the Italian newspaper L’Adige.

When crowds converge in the holiday spirit, common sense and consideration for others are not always in place. “The controversial activities concerned the ball game, which was played in such a way that bathers were disturbed and there were loud noises and music,” the newspaper said about the background to the increased police controls on Lago di Garda L’Adige.

Holidaymakers on the promenade of the northern village, Nago Torbole, on Lake Garda (icon image). © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer

There are these rules on Lake Garda: From Lazise to Linfano

With the Italian attitude towards life “Dolce far niente”, the “sweet idleness”, holidaymakers can’t go wrong. For almost everything else, there’s a rule like that Lake Garda newspaper and southern courier reported:

On the main beaches in the sea area, outside the specially marked areas : Banning bicycles, animals, cigarettes, skinny dipping, splashing bystanders, singing or shouting loudly or using musical instruments, and a ban on playing football – and “other games that involve running, throwing objects, pushing or pulling things or people.”

: Banning bicycles, animals, cigarettes, skinny dipping, splashing bystanders, singing or shouting loudly or using musical instruments, and a ban on playing football – and “other games that involve running, throwing objects, pushing or pulling things or people.” In almost all communities : Ban on feeding wild animals, lighting bonfires by the lake, ban on fishing (near ports and historical centers), picnicking, barbecuing and camping on the shore prohibited.

: Ban on feeding wild animals, lighting bonfires by the lake, ban on fishing (near ports and historical centers), picnicking, barbecuing and camping on the shore prohibited. Lazise : Cycling ban along the entire lake shore (warning, then penalty)

: Cycling ban along the entire lake shore (warning, then penalty) lime : Ban on hanging laundry to dry on windows, balconies and terraces in the old town (fine 25 to 500 euros)

: Ban on hanging laundry to dry on windows, balconies and terraces in the old town (fine 25 to 500 euros) Piazza donna del lago : Access closed to the area next to the sculpture, in front of the bridge near the Arcangeli shipyard (until September 30th)

: Access closed to the area next to the sculpture, in front of the bridge near the Arcangeli shipyard (until September 30th) Sirmione : Ban on driving cars and bicycles in the center

: Ban on driving cars and bicycles in the center Torri del Benaco : Dogs must not be taken into the water when other bathers are nearby.

: Dogs must not be taken into the water when other bathers are nearby. Veronese shore from Malcesine to Peschiera : Dress code in the city center – ban on men without shirts, women only in bathing suits (exception Brenzone)

: Dress code in the city center – ban on men without shirts, women only in bathing suits (exception Brenzone) Veronese shore from Malcesine to Peschiera: Ban on excessive graduation parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties (fine 50 to 500 euros and confiscation of objects) See also Strategy towards Putin: What the West must fight for

Incidentally, it can also be expensive on Italian roads: If you casually let your arm hang out of the car, you risk a hefty fine of up to 168 euros. Sitting on the steps of a cathedral in the historic center of Rome or other cities in Italy can also carry a penalty.

List of rubrics: © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer