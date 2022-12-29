Pelé against Italy: O Rei who crowns higher than all, a photograph of a moment that marked an era. The 1970 Mexico final, won 4-1 by the Brazilians, coincided with an almost unprecedented challenge, the one between the Seleçao and captain Facchetti’s Azzurri. In fact, during his career, the attacker only took the field twice against Italy: at the World Cup, in fact, and in a friendly match on 12 May 1963. The games were played at the San Siro and Brazil were recovering from a exhausting tour, during which Pelé was even involved in a taxi accident in Hamburg. He arrived in Italy bruised but still took the field from 1′, he tried to grit his teeth but in the end he was forced to give up. Substituted in the 26th minute, his Brazil lost 3-0: goals from Soriani, Bulgarelli and debutant Mazzola.