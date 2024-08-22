Penalties | Mikko broke the spirit of his acquaintance, then he ended up doing “work that would otherwise be left undone”

Penalties|There would be people going to the community service, but the problem is the lack of places.

Twenty “Mikko” got very angry about the message that another man sent to his female friend. The intention was to teach the man a lesson, but the situation got out of hand.

First, Mikko hit the broken bottle on the man’s head. The man managed to run away for a while until he fell. Mikko punched and kicked the man lying in the parking lot. In the fall, the man suffered serious injuries to his legs that required surgical treatment.