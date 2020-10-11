Móstoles CF will be the team from the territorial category that represents Madrid in the preliminary round of the Copa del Rey. The Mostoleño team defeated Complutense Alcalá on penalties in the match (0-0) that measured the two champions of the Preferente groups. A meeting that usually closes the season in the Madrid territorial categories and that the pandemic has dragged into the beginning of this campaign to give it the aroma of a Preferred Super Cup with the ticket prize for the KO tournament.

It was the throws from eleven meters that decided the classification after 90 relatively rough, without goals or hardly any chances. The tension was palpable in both teams (Complutense Alcalá claimed up to three penalties in the blue area) and culminated in the last minute of the addition (no overtime was disputed), when both teams were left with ten. A strong entry from Mostoleño Rubén Muñoz to the Alcalaíno Del Valle was resolved with a direct red for both, one for the foul and the other for reacting by pushing his rival.

Alberto Morán, Móstoles CF goalkeeper, became the hero of his team. He stopped two penalties in the decisive shootout and earlier, in 71 ‘, when Alcalá’s men pressed the most, he pulled out an impossible hand to deflect a shot from Pau Echarri to corner. Three interventions that leave his young club, founded in 2013 and making its debut this year in the Third Division, one step away from receiving a First Division team in El Soto.

Before that, they will still have to overcome one last obstacle in the preliminary inter-territorial tie. With the condition of geographical proximity, His possible rival will leave the UD Guía Gran Canaria, the Castilian-Manchego Marchamalo or the Valencian representative, which is decided this next Wednesday 14. The pass will be decided in a single game in the fief of the team determined by the draw on November 11. The winner of that crossing will already face a First Division team on December 16. Atlético de Madrid is this year the Biggest of that hype for the 10 participants from Territorial.