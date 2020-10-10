On Sunday, at the Palau, something never seen in the history of continental futsal will happen with this format: a Champions League final between two teams from the same country … and they are spanish. In the double Spanish-Russian semifinal duel, there was full of the ‘host’ teams: ElPozo defeated Tyumen (2-1) while that Barça did the same with KPRF in an agonizing encounter that, after 50 minutes of play, it was resolved on penalties. In the round, of five shots, there was only one failure, and it was from a Spanish player, but from the Russian side. Lin sent the ball to the crossbar and captain Lozano did not fail to close the victory in a Palau that, under normal conditions, would have witnessed a night of party and joy in the stands, but the parties were behind closed doors due to the health crisis.

The Communist Party entered the party better. Better feelings, chances on Dídac’s goal and plays easily braided. However, Barça had two sparks in the first part they completely changed the game script. Error in the departure of Nando by the Russians and Lozano made him pay, and in what way. The Barça captain placed the ball in Tsaider’s squad after an unappealable right hand. KPRF accused him, and he had several puzzled minutes. Romulo, with a Barça past, was in charge of marking Ferrao. In every ball that Chapecó’s pivot received, the Russians pounced. And not even with those. At eight minutes, he received his back, fought for a ball that he had almost lost and scored the second … With the four KPRF field players around him! For something is the current golden ball.

Ferrao scoring 2-0

UEFA FUTSAL



Barça was about to close a perfect first half, and in two seconds everything was complicated. Romulo, after a corner, cut distances in a goal of the so-called spirits. They went better to rest and came out with one more march than the Catalans, who came out crouching and waiting for the counter. The tie, after several dangerous arrivals, was coming. And it came. Niyazov stole the ball from Aircardo in a compromised area (he fouled the referees) and passed Asadov to score on an empty goal. Barça was groggy, and the best thing at that time was the draw. Neither team used the goalkeeper-player, so the game went into extra time.

The two teams began to show fatigue, although the Russians play their League matches at 50 minutes, unlike the 40 that are played in Spain and Europe. It is true that both teams made little use of the wardrobe. And in overtime, Daniel’s magic appeared. After leaving on the wing, he sent a goal ball to Esquerdinha inside the area for the other Barcelona pivot to score the third. The Communist Party, now yes, used the goalkeeper-player, it was time to take risks. Barça knew it, but after a less dubious play, which cut the Barça goal from the rival field, the bench exploded due to the referee’s performance. Lozano, who has already been through many moments like this, held the ball in the final seconds … when, twelve seconds from the end, Barça saw the final slip away again. Adolfo’s hand inside the area and a penalty. Another draw and Barça had to win the game for the third time, and they did.

An agonizing shootout in which the crossbar was cruel to a former Barça player like Lin and that leads to an unprecedented Spanish final next Sunday (20:00, GOAL). And, also, it leaves Valdepeñas without Champions. The current League runners-up needed one of the two Russian teams to be the champion, but the Champions League will stay in Spain.