The Federal Oral Court 6 reduced this Wednesday the convictions of those responsible for the repression of December 19 and 20, 2001 during the fall of former president Fernando De la Rúa, among whom is the former Secretary of National Security during the government of the Alliance, Enrique Mathov, whose sentence was lowered to four years and three months in prison.

De la Rúa resigned on December 21 in the midst of that political, economic and social crisis that for some, like Elisa Carrió, was a coup” orchestrated by sectors of Peronism. The repression caused the death of three protesters and the wounding of another 25, mainly in the surroundings of Plaza de Mayo.

After a reevaluation of the amount of the penalties ordered by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, the court also reduced the sentence of former head of the Argentine Federal Police Rubén Santos to three years and six months.

Mathov, who was also given a special disqualification from holding public office for a term of eight years and six months, was convicted as a criminally responsible perpetrator of the crimes of wrongful death to the detriment of Gastón Riva, Diego Lamagna and Carlos Almirón, and injuries guilty to the detriment of more than 20 victims.

TOF 6 had previously sentenced Mathov to four years and nine months in prison, and Santos to four years in prison.

At the hearing for the recalculation of the penalty amounts, held last week, the prosecution and CELS had claimed that would keep the sentences handed down to the main defendants in the events that occurred in 2001 when the Federal Police repressed protesters who had come to Plaza de Mayo to protest the economic crisis caused by the financial “corralito” and the resignation of Vice President Chacho Alvarez.

TOF 6, made up of judges Néstor Costabel, Sabrina Namer and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, also sentenced former police officer Víctor Manuel Belloni to two years and nine months in prison and his colleague Carlos José López to 5 years and nine months in prison. Horacio Verbitsky’s CELS was a plaintiff in the case.

Meanwhile, Santos was sentenced to three years and six months in prison – in the debate he had been sentenced to four years in prison – and special disqualification from holding public office for seven years.

The TOF 6 indicated that the condemned “occupied places of relevance in which a serious reflection is expected before making decisions that affect the safety and physical integrity of the same people who promised to take care of when assuming their functions. “

Last week the prosecution, the complaints and the defenses presented their arguments to TOCF No. 6 in the referral process, in which no responsibility was discussed -which was confirmed by the Chamber of Cassation with respect to the five convicted persons- but only around to the measurement of penalties.

Attorney General Diego Velasco required that the court keep the sentences that had been imposed on Mathov, Santos, López and Belloni and requested a lighter one for Gaudiero based on his health. In this sense, he stressed that the object of the trial involved “one of the most burdensome events in Argentine history.”

At the end of the oral debate, Mathov, Santos and Gaudiero were considered criminally responsible for wrongful death crimes to the detriment of Gastón Riva, Diego Lamagna and Carlos Almirón and twenty-five cases of negligent injuries.

Meanwhile, Belloni was convicted as responsible for the crime of abuse of weapons and Lopez was considered co-perpetrator of homicide in aggression (due to the death of Alberto Manuel Márquez), in an ideal contest with injuries in aggression (due to the injuries caused to Martín Galli and Paula Simonetti), aggravated by the use of firearms.

In a pronouncement of 47 pages, the TOF 6 reduced the penalties based on the review brought about by the Federal Chamber of Cassation, which in its pronouncement had questioned that the trial sentence had been carried out a double valuation of the character of public officials of the condemned, for which the principle called ne bis in idem has been violated, that is, the guarantee not to be tried twice for the same act.

“By virtue of the fact that the judgment considered as part of the basis of the imputation the condition of political responsible for the facts, and at this point the condition of public official would be contemplated in the determination of the typical event, said condition cannot in itself be a source of aggravation of grief; For this reason, we will not consider it in this new determination as an objective guideline and we will deduct time for this item “, indicated the signing magistrates.

However, they specified that – based on the cassation ruling and the doctrine on the matter – that aspect would be assessed “when determining the relevant factors regarding the capacity of the accused to be motivated by the norm and that, in the opinion of the court, should be greater when it comes to people with a vocation of service and in performance of a role that has as its center the preservation of the security of the citizens”.

Regarding Mathov, the court considered his “extensive political career”, “his university education and the hierarchy he held at the time of the events”, for which “he had a greater capacity to motivate by the standard for the purposes of not infringe it“.

TOCF N ° 6 highlighted that the condemned “occupy places of relevance in which a serious reflection is expected before making decisions that affect the safety and physical integrity of the same people who promised to take care of when assuming their functions “

And, particularly, “of the special theoretical and practical training that they possess and possessed at the time of the events and that allowed and required them, a reflection on the consequences of their actions and the possibilities of alternative behavior that does not endanger the life and physical integrity of citizens “.

In this framework, the court entered the analysis – indicated by the Chamber of Cassation – of the rules established in articles 40 and 41 of the Penal Code to consider mitigating and aggravating circumstances for each of the convicted persons.

In relation to Santos, the court considered that his role as head of the Federal Police in the facts “allows him to be granted a very similar degree of intensity or magnitude to the one previously assigned to Mathov. “

Regarding Gaudiero, the court pondered “his extensive career in the Argentine Federal Police, his high hierarchy and position within the police agency, without prejudice to the lesser degree of reprehensibility -in comparison with the former. [Santos] and Mathov-, precisely because of the least expectation that his role demanded “.

The court agreed with the prosecution regarding the proposed reduction of the sentence for humanitarian reasons of Gaudiero -for his state of health- well “the effectiveness of the prison sentence is not convenient and, on the contrary, we do foresee that the resocializing end may be achieved through the conditional execution of it “.

Regarding López, TOCF No. 6 took into account the criminal scale of the crimes under trial and its aggravating circumstance, and established that the applicable penalty ranges from a minimum of two years and eight months to a maximum of eight years in prison.

In that sense, it was pronounced by “pull away considerably of the imposition of the minimum amount “because he indicated that” we are facing an extremely serious event “, in which” violence has been exercised against people, one of them dying and injuring two others. “

In this sense, the court noted that in his capacity as deputy commissioner and member of a brigade in charge of ensuring the good performance of police personnel, “far from being the guarantor of such a task and protecting the physical integrity of all the people who were manifesting itself, propitiated with his conduct a significant extension of the general damage of that day“.

Finally, regarding Belloni -convicted of abuse of weapons- the judges highlighted that “the activity that he carried out was directed towards a place where a large number of people were, and the characteristics of the shotgun used – loaded with cartridges containing a large quantity of posts and lead – which also increased the possibility of a harmful result taking place, especially considering that only one of them may be enough to cause death. “