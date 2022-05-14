After the Carabao Cup final, the English Cup is also decided by the penalty spot. After 14 throws error by Mount and decisive penalty scored by Tsimikas

It took 22 penalties to award the Carabao Cup on February 27, 14 were needed to award the FA Cup. The protagonists on the pitch are always Chelsea and Liverpool. And in the end, the oldest cup in football was torn up again by Klopp’s club: after the 0-0 in the 120th minute, the Reds won 6-5 on penalties.

how many woods – Vibrant game, many scoring chances on both sides, 2 woods hit by Liverpool (Luis Diaz and Robertson), one by Chelsea (Marcos Alonso). Salah exits with a muscle injury in the 33rd minute (and in two weeks there is the Champions League final). Mvp of the match, Luis Diaz. But the balance does not break even in extra time.

penalties – From the penalty spot for Chelsea scores Marcos Alonso, Azpilicueta’s post, then James, Barkley, Jorginho, Ziyech’s goals, Mount’s mistake (Alisson’s parade). For Liverpool they score Millner, Thiago Alcantara, Firmino, Alexander-Arnold, Mané misses, Diogo Jota scores, a decisive penalty scored by Tsimikas. See also Guardiola reveals De Bruyne's condition

May 14 – 8.45pm

