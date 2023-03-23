‘Referees’ consistent with what was seen in Bahrain

At a disciplinary level, the second GP of the season, held last Sunday on the Saudi track of Jeddah, confirmed all the new ‘trends’ of Race Direction that they had seen in the opening match in Sakhir: severity – and a certain confusion – in the management of the procedural rules and instead a greater ‘permissiveness’ as regards the issue of penalty points. The story of Fernando Alonso and his penalties has already been explored far and wide on this site. The Spaniard was first punished for the incorrect grid position, exactly as had happened to Ocon in the Bahrain race, and then came the second penalty referring to the penalty that apparently had not been served correctly.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP extension Motivation Expiration Pierre Gasly 10 2 Spain 2022 Accident 22-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 US 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 1 Mexico 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 30-Oct-23 Lance Stroll 8 2 Australia 2022 Accident 09-Apr-23 1 Australia 2022 More than a change of direction 10-Apr-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 Fernando Alonso 6 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Miami 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 08-May-23 1 Canada 2022 More than a change of direction 20-Jun-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Alex Albon 5 1 Spain 2022 Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions 22-May-23 1 Munich 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 29-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Forced another driver off the track 09-Jul-23 1 US 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 23-Oct-23 George Russell 4 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 Yuki Tsunoda 4 2 Great Britain 2022 Accident 03-Jul-23 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 Kevin Magnussen 3 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Italy 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 11-Sep-23 Lando Norris 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Esteban Ocon 3 1 Munich 2022 Accident 29-May-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Zhou Guanyu 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 09-Oct-23

No deduction of penalty points

On this second element, everything was unleashed post-race case. In this regard, the FIA ​​has promised to clarify the rules before the Melbourne round and it is truly to be hoped that this will happen, also to avoid the recurrence of other similar situations during the season. On the other hand, the new course linked to the penalty points: Race Direction has not in fact again deducted any points from Alonso’s licence, replicating the new approach that had been introduced in the first GP. At this point it can be assumed that penalty points will be given to drivers only in case of accidents and failure to respect the flagsa subject on which the federation had been – understandably – very strict in the past.