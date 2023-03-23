The Saudi Arabian GP ended with only the five-second penalty handed out to the Aston Martin driver for incorrect grid positioning – by MATTEO SENATORE
‘Referees’ consistent with what was seen in Bahrain
At a disciplinary level, the second GP of the season, held last Sunday on the Saudi track of Jeddah, confirmed all the new ‘trends’ of Race Direction that they had seen in the opening match in Sakhir: severity – and a certain confusion – in the management of the procedural rules and instead a greater ‘permissiveness’ as regards the issue of penalty points. The story of Fernando Alonso and his penalties has already been explored far and wide on this site. The Spaniard was first punished for the incorrect grid position, exactly as had happened to Ocon in the Bahrain race, and then came the second penalty referring to the penalty that apparently had not been served correctly.
|
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP extension
|
Motivation
|
Expiration
|
Pierre Gasly
|
10
|
2
|
Spain 2022
|
Accident
|
22-May-23
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
Japan 2022
|
Speeding with red flag
|
09-Oct-23
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
23-Oct-23
|
1
|
Mexico 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
30-Oct-23
|
Lance Stroll
|
8
|
2
|
Australia 2022
|
Accident
|
09-Apr-23
|
1
|
Australia 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
10-Apr-23
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
3
|
Brazil 2022
|
Dangerous maneuver
|
12-Nov-23
|
Fernando Alonso
|
6
|
2
|
Miami 2022
|
Accident
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Miami 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Canada 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
20-Jun-23
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
12-Nov-23
|
Alex Albon
|
5
|
1
|
Spain 2022
|
Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions
|
22-May-23
|
1
|
Munich 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
29-May-23
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
09-Jul-23
|
1
|
US 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
23-Oct-23
|
George Russell
|
4
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
US 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
4
|
2
|
Great Britain 2022
|
Accident
|
03-Jul-23
|
2
|
Italy 2022
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
09-Sep-23
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
3
|
2
|
Miami 2022
|
Accident
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Italy 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
11-Sep-23
|
Lando Norris
|
3
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
13-Nov-23
|
Esteban Ocon
|
3
|
1
|
Munich 2022
|
Accident
|
29-May-23
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
3
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Sergio Perez
|
2
|
2
|
Singapore 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
02-Oct-23
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
2
|
Brazil 2022
|
Accident
|
13-Nov-23
|
Charles Leclerc
|
1
|
1
|
Japan 2022
|
Taken advantage of leaving the trail
|
09-Oct-23
No deduction of penalty points
On this second element, everything was unleashed post-race case. In this regard, the FIA has promised to clarify the rules before the Melbourne round and it is truly to be hoped that this will happen, also to avoid the recurrence of other similar situations during the season. On the other hand, the new course linked to the penalty points: Race Direction has not in fact again deducted any points from Alonso’s licence, replicating the new approach that had been introduced in the first GP. At this point it can be assumed that penalty points will be given to drivers only in case of accidents and failure to respect the flagsa subject on which the federation had been – understandably – very strict in the past.
