Penalties Aleksi Valavuori received conditional imprisonment and 60 hours of community service for serious tax fraud and accounting crimes – more than half a million euros were due

Valavuori received his verdict on Monday in the District Court of Southwest Finland.

Southwest Finland the district court convicted the sports person Aleksi Valavuori two years’ probation for aggravated tax fraud and accounting offenses. In addition, Valavuori received 60 hours of community service. More than half a million euros came to be paid to the state.

Valavuori told about his verdict On Instagram. Also Evening News reported the decision of the district court.

“The three-year battle is over. There were two options, to continue the trial for several years or to admit guilt in the trial. I chose the latter, ”Valavuori says in his Instagram message.

“Life management was completely lost today, landraces years, as I have openly and publicly told. I should have been able to handle these things much better, but I couldn’t. It is useless to look for the culprits elsewhere than in the mirror. ”

Valavuori believes cope for more than half a million euros of its obligations, even if he was also sentenced to three years of conducting business.

Ilta-Sanomat according to the district court dealt with crimes committed in 2013–2017. For example, tax fraud involved false information provided by Valavuori and the concealment of income. According to the district court, the amount blacked out was more than 800,000 euros and taxes evaded were about 400,000 euros.

According to IS, Valavuori is unlikely to appeal his verdict.