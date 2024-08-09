Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the ban on social network X for ten days arguing that it is a ‘weapon’ that the opposition is using. Venezuelan Penal Forum rejected the decision of the president, re-elected on July 28 in controversial elections.

The director of the Penal Forum, Luis Armando Betancourt, referred to this issue in Caracol News. “Without a doubt, the right to freedom of expression and freedom of communication is being violated, and this must be reported so that it can be verified what is happening and what actions can be taken in response to the lack of information and communication on the social network,” said Betancourt.

It should be remembered that due to the growing allegations of electoral fraud in the presidential elections in Venezuela, Maduro has sustained a strong controversy with the owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), the American magnate Elon Musk.

Elon Musk. Photo:EFE file

But X would not be the only social network that Maduro seeks to censor in Venezuela. He has also set his sights on WhatsApp.

Regarding this last issue, the director of the Venezuelan Penal Forum asked “that conscience be raised. Limiting rights is violating the Constitution. There is a principle of progressiveness in rights, we cannot go backwards.”

Opposition would sit down to dialogue with Maduro

Last Thursday, Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado said that the opposition is willing to go to a negotiation with the Nicolás Maduro regime, But he made it clear that the conversation between the parties must be based on what happened in the presidential elections of July 28.

In an interview with Mexican journalists, Machado said that a possible negotiation with the government must start from four points. The first of these is the recognition of the election results.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) says that Maduro obtained 51.95 percent of the votes, But eleven days after the election day, the minutes that account for the vote have still not been presented.On the contrary, the opposition claims that its candidate, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, won with more than 7 million votes. To support their counting, they made available to the public a website where more than 80 percent of the electoral records can be consulted.

Maria Corina Machado is seen as the leader of the opposition despite not being able to be on the electoral ticket. Photo:Getty Images

“Maduro has not presented a single act. They went to try to judicialize this in the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), “When we all know that there is no power to resolve this. They had 48 hours to do it and they didn’t. The CNE proclaimed Maduro on a napkin,” he said.

According to Machado, the second key point is that the dialogue must seek a democratic, orderly and stable transition in Venezuela. In addition, the negotiation must be a space “where the people of Venezuela are represented with the leaders they trust.”

“Let the truth of July 28 be respected. Let all countries join us in a transition to peace. We are willing to provide guarantees for a peaceful and orderly process,” he added.

As a final point, he said that in these talks “guarantees, safeguards and incentives” for the transition would be offered.

