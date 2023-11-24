The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, celebrated his first 100 days in office this Thursday, becoming a media leader who seeks to project an agile and close, but whose governance is anchored to the structure of the Colorado Party, who, except for a brief period, has governed the country since 1947.

Peña, just turned 45, was sworn into office on August 15 after a victory at the polls last April that assured the Colorado party its third consecutive period in power, after the alternation that occurred between 2008 and 2013.

Achievements “To reach 100 days today after being sworn in on August 15 has been an enormous effort,” Peña said this Thursday before representatives of the other powers of the State, who attended an event at the Executive headquarters.

In a report on this period, Peña mentions, among other actions, the reduction in fuel prices, the creation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the arrival in the country of the services of the Starlink satellite Internet network, as well as the promulgation of the Carbon Credit Law. In addition, the national strategy to combat corruption, which he presented on this day.



Internationally, Peña has sought to position Paraguay as Taiwan’s only South American ally and has spoken out in favor of Israel and Ukraine. Before and after assuming the Presidency, he has visited Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, and was even in Taipei.

The president has also traveled to the United States – without yet meeting with President Joe Biden – as well as to Chile, where he met with his counterpart Gabriel Boric. In a turn in the foreign policy of his predecessor, Paraguay announced on November 15 the reestablishment of diplomatic and consular ties with Venezuela, which Asunción broke in 2019.

The new President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña (left), with his wife, Leticia Ocampos.

Peña also launched an ultimatum in the negotiations for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU), anticipating that his country – which will hold the rotating presidency of the South American bloc in the first half of 2024 – will not continue with that process, if An agreement is not reached between the parties in coming December.

An obstacle course These months have not, however, been free of ups and downs: weeks after his inauguration, on August 24, Peña received the Minister of Economy and then Argentine presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, in a meeting that he had, between other issues on the agenda, the toll imposed by the neighboring country on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, a river route that gives this Mediterranean country access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The cordial meeting of both leaders led to an exchange of statements between officials of the two countries about what was agreed in Asunción regarding the tariff. The situation escalated with the detention of a Paraguayan vessel in Argentine waters, which led to in a call for consultations from the Buenos Aires ambassador in the country.

Peña then announced that they would go to international bodies. Another front was activated on October 10, when inmates rioted and detained a group of guards and the director of the Tacumbú prison, the main prison in the country.

Although the governor announced the next day that the situation had been controlled, in the following days a group of guards refused to enter the prison and even guards from other centers joined in to declare a hunger strike.

The majority in Congress has not avoided confrontations either. Just this Wednesday the Senate experienced the swearing-in, amid shouts and pushing, of former vice president Alicia Pucheta as representative of the Executive in the Council of the Judiciary. Opponents consider that the designation violates the Constitution, while the ruling party defends it as legal.

From now on, Peña will have the challenges of combating organized crime, the feeling of insecurity and, politically, defining whether or not his figure depends on the Colorado patronage and, in particular, that of the current leader of the ruling party, former president Horacio Cartes.

