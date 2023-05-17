A reader holds Toni Morrison’s ‘Blue Eyes’ over a stack of books that often top the list of most banned in the United States. Rick Bowmer (AP)

The book censorship fury of the authorities of the Escambia County School District, in Florida, has led to a lawsuit filed this Wednesday by the organization of writers in defense of freedom of expression PEN America and the multinational publisher Penguin Random House. The plaintiffs denounce a violation of the First Amendment, which defends the autonomy of speech, for the elimination of the libraries of that district in the northeast of the State, sticking with Alabama, of 10 titles with themes, they sued a Florida school district on Wednesday for the withdrawal of books on racial or LGTBI themes.

The written complaint, to which are added five authors of children’s and youth literature, as well as two parents whose children attend Escambia schools, names Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose conservative policies have made Florida the epicenter of America’s latest book censorship earthquake. The state Congress, overwhelmingly dominated by the Republican Party, has enacted three laws that have sparked a cleanup of problematic titles from libraries and school curricula. Everything indicates that DeSantis is about to, after months of paying for that possibility, launch his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections. In this adventure, he plans to present his credentials as a dedicated combatant in the ideological wars around to issues such as sexual orientation, gender determination or the study of racism in American society.

According to the lawsuit, the removal of the 10 Escambia books, whose most important town is coastal Pensacola, was due to the demand for a language and literature teacher, who was agreed by members of the school district, despite recommendations against it by an independent committee, which considered those titles appropriate.

In the list of those censored stands out Blue eyes, Debut novel by Toni Morrison, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1987. It tells the story of a black girl who suffers a double marginalization, because of the color of her skin and because of her physical appearance, and is considered a classic. Other titles are The Perks of Being a Wallflower (which was translated in Spain as The advantages of being an outcast), by Stephen Chbosky, The Nowhere Girls, a teen story about “high school rape culture” by Amy Reed or lucky, the account as a survivor of a sexual assault by the writer Alice Sebold.

The complaint is also a denunciation of the lack of originality as a reader of the professor who requested the withdrawal: he copied the arguments and even the texts of a website specialized in denouncing “inappropriate titles”.

Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, denounced in a statement an attempt by school authorities “to prevent dissenting voices from being heard. “In a nation built on free speech, something like this cannot be sustained.”

“Books have the power to change lives for the better, and students in particular deserve fair access to a wide range of perspectives. Censorship, in the form of book bans such as those enacted by Escambia County, are a direct threat to democracy and our constitutional rights,” said Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House.

PEN America brings together some 7,500 writers. The organization regularly publishes a study titled, in a nod to Bruce Springsteen, Banned in the USA (Banned in the United States). The last one, from April, concludes that in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, 1,477 attempts to ban books were registered throughout the country, which affected 874 titles and represents an increase of 28% compared to the period The previous one, which was from January to June 2022. The report also states that Florida is the second state with the most vetoes, behind Texas.

On Tuesday night, the Escambia district school board agreed, by a vote of three to two, to fire Superintendent Tim Smith, who had clashed with board members by refusing to join the book ban.

