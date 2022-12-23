Mexico City (Diana Gante) – By 2023, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) plans to increase its crude oil processing to one million 285 thousand barrels per day, according to its 2023-2027 Business Plan.

According to its report for the third quarter, the state oil company registered oil processing of one million 89 thousand barrels per day, so in order to reach the established goal should increase the process by 17.9 percent.

Of the total barrels processed in the third quarter of the year, 807 thousand barrels come from the six refineries that make up the National Refining System and the rest, 282 thousand barrels, from the refinery Deer Park.

To achieve the 2023 goals, Pemex contemplates that the National Refining System process 995 thousand barrels per day and Deer Park 290 thousand barrels.

Pemex’s commitment to raise processing focuses on the refinery rehabilitation program and increased availability of light crude.

“In Industrial Transformation, the positive effects of the implementation of the refinery repair program are beginning to be reflected in the short term, with improvements in reliability rates and, given that efforts will continue to be focused on these rehabilitations, the results are expected to operations continue to improve,” reported the oil company.

Thus, he added, infrastructure capacity will continue to increase, backed by greater availability of light crude.

By 2024, Pemex expects to exceed 1,600,000 barrels per day of crude oil processing with the incorporation of the Olmeca refinery, in Dos Bocas.

“To the process capacity of the national refining system, that of the Olmeca refinery will be added, which will allow processing levels to be reached above one million 300 thousand barrels per day as of 2024; if the capacity of Deer Park is considered, up to 1,655,000 barrels would be reached. For its part, the Minimum Scenario considers conservative levels of crude oil processing, which for the SNR will be close to 1,200,000 barrels per day as of 2024,” the oil company’s document states.

As a result, Pemex estimates that oil production will also increase; in gasoline close to 600 thousand barrels per day and for other fuels such as diesel to about 360 thousand barrels.