Within the different environments there are companies that collaborate, especially when they have a relationship in some way that presents itself to team up with their intellectual properties, on the other hand there are others that we could not imagine having an alliance and yet it still happens. That is the recent case with Pemexwho have their sights set on none other than NVIDIA, a company that is more dedicated to the creation of graphics cards.

It has been said that they are in talks to incorporate advanced AI technologies into the operations of Mexican oil companies. Marcio Aguiardirector of the division Nvidia Enterprise for Latin America, He confirmed in an interview that both companies are in talks to formalize an agreement that could benefit everyone.

The first joint projects aim to develop Artificial Intelligence that facilitates the drilling of wells and the processing of large amounts of data. Nvidia has already been successful in drilling wells in Braziland now they want to bring that technology to MexicoIt was mentioned that the technology developed is based in Houston and has the potential to significantly improve the operations of Pemex.

This makes some sense, because Nvidia is experiencing a period of remarkable growth. Known in the video game market, the company has stood out for its positive sales forecasts, and already has more presence in this part of the world. According to the Financial Times, The company expects to generate $12 billion in sales in China, despite the trade restrictions imposed.

With this alliance, Pemex seeks to take advantage of the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to optimize its operations and remain competitive in the energy sector.

Via: The universal

Author’s note: It’s pretty remarkable to know that NVIDIA is expanding beyond gaming. Plus, extra revenue never hurts really.