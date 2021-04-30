With the support of the López Obrador government, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has managed to reduce its millionaire losses in months. During the first quarter, the state oil company recorded net losses of 37,358 million pesos, representing a 93% cut compared to losses of more than 562,250 million pesos reported during the first three months of last year.

The increase in sales, the reduction in the Profit Sharing Right rate decreed last February by the López Obrador Government, coupled with a recovery in the international price of crude oil and the strengthening of the exchange parity are the factors that have played a role in favor of the weak finances of Pemex, weighed down by an unpublished debt of more than 110,000 million dollars.

During its presentation of financial results, the company explained that the net loss was not generated by operating factors or income or cost factors of the company, but was generated by the valuation of debt balances. After the international blow that the oil market faced due to the pandemic, this year Pemex’s income registered an increase of 11% compared to the same period of 2020, now exceeding 317,000 million pesos. Pemex explained that it achieved the fifth consecutive month of growth in oil production with 1.7 million barrels per day.

Alberto Velázquez, Pemex’s corporate director of Finance, reported that the exchange loss in the first three months of this year was 56,000 million pesos, a reduction compared to the 469. 206 million pesos that were lost in the first quarter of the year. last year for this concept.

Since the beginning of his administration, López Obrador has been determined to rescue the state oil company through capital injections to pay off debt and reduce the tax burden. The tax on Shared Utility Rights (DUC) – the most relevant tax paid by the company – will be reduced this year from 58% to 54%. In addition, in February the oil company received 32,062 million pesos from the federal government and this Friday Carlos Cortez, Pemex’s deputy director of Budget and Accounting, announced that “similar transfers” are expected in May and August.

Luis Miguel Labardini, an energy sector analyst, explained that only with the reduction of the DUC the oil company has stopped paying more than 6,000 million pesos a month in taxes. “For the president, it is a priority to strengthen Pemex’s finances and with the reduction in the DUC, with the payment of interest on the debt and now with the new Hydrocarbons Law this will undoubtedly give him a competitive advantage that will improve Your results”.

The presentation of this improvement in Pemex’s financial statements comes hours after the Senate approved a reform to the Hydrocarbons Law with which the oil company will once again control the sale of hydrocarbons, petroleum products and petrochemicals, especially fuels, such as gasoline.

The analyst indicated that with the measures promoted by the federal government in favor of Pemex, the good results for the company will be maintained in 2021, however, he also warned of collateral damage, for example, the closure of a competitive fuel market, an objective that sought the energy reform of 2013.

The CFE reduces its losses by 70% in the first quarter

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) recorded a loss of 35,606 million pesos in the first quarter of the year, a reduction of 70% compared to the losses of 121,799 million pesos that it had in the same period of the previous year.

According to its financial report delivered this Friday to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the losses are attributable to the increase in fuels, mainly natural gas due to the crisis in Texas in mid-February, a decrease in its sales income of energy due to a decrease in the industrial sector due to the pandemic and the exchange rate loss. Despite these obstacles, the revenues of the state company, like Pemex, report an increase. In the case of the company led by Manuel Bartlett, the growth was 25% compared to the same period last year, going from 125,165 million pesos to 156,549 million pesos.

