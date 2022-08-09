Baja California.- A pipe of Mexican oil (Pemex), which was transporting hydrocarbons, caught fire on the afternoon of this Monday, August 8, on the Tijuana-Rosarito free highway, authorities reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred in the aforementioned street near the town of Cuesta Blanca, at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The report was given after the emergency numbers indicated that there was a Pemex pipe with the cabin completely on fire.

When fire personnel arrived, it was found that the tank had no leaks and was loaded with 20,000 liters.

Therefore, the fire was controlled. As a result, no major damage was reported.

You may also like

Due to this incident, circulation on said street was interrupted for a few hours, however, after controlling the fire, traffic was opened to vehicles.