According to experts, the fact that Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has moved from being an oil company to an energy company that can develop other business areas is positive.

They also pointed out that their complicated financial situation should trigger private collaboration, especially in renewable projects.

Patricia Tatto, a member of the board of directors of Mujeres en Energía Renovable México (Merm), said that for some time now it has been expected to see a change in the business line of the state oil company as others have done in the world. “First for a business reason, then the diversification of the energy matrix by making it convenient for the company to be more competitive, and of course it becomes a signal to have more investment votes, since those who invest want to do so in green, cleaner or renewable technologies,” she said during her participation in the panel ‘Towards 2030: What the solar industry in Mexico could achieve in a six-year period’ at the Intersolar Mexico 2024 Congress.

Daniel García, president of the Association of Mexican Manufacturers of Renewable Energy (Famerac), commented that it is important to make use of all available technologies to alleviate electrical problems and then focus on thermal solutions that can be promoted.

“I think that having a diversified energy matrix and a diversified energy mix is ​​precisely the key to success as a country and at a local level, allowing us to make an energy transition that cannot be interrupted, and one of the huge challenges here is not to depend on just one type of energy, but to have such a diversified matrix,” she said. Isabel Studer, an environmentalist who heads the “Treaty for the Non-Proliferation of Petroleum Products” initiative and president of Sostenibilidad Global AC, said that it is possible to promote alliances that develop new power plants. “If we see that the issue of energy transition is one of the priorities, but the question is how? And I am optimistic, cautious because I believe that Pemex’s financial situation and the current energy panorama in general, will force there to be more (private) collaboration for this sector to take off. “And then as a society we have to be very attentive and ready with this type of alliances that make sense and that are accepted by society,” she said. When questioned about what happened in the current Administration, in which the development of energy projects derived from the Electric Power Auctions was halted, she said that this was derived from an ideology with a “vision of the past,” in which it was believed that Mexico is an oil country and that the only thing that would be required to prove it was to invest in Pemex. “A government arrived with a vision of the past and I think that was an important aspect, that is, the vision that Mexico is an oil country and the only thing that Pemex lacked was investment. “That was the whole discussion, that they took from the State what the State deserved and, therefore, control had to be regained, both in the oil and electricity sectors,” he said. Studer stressed that this was the vision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and why statements arose such as that the landscape was being affected and the wind was being stolen with wind projects, as the federal president said during a visit he had to La Rumorosa, Baja California. On August 26, the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, appointed Víctor Rodríguez Padilla as director of Pemex for the new Administration. In his first speech, after the appointment, the official said that work will be done so that Pemex can venture into other lines of business such as the installation of solar projects, offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, and no longer just the production of oil, gas and fuels. However, he said it will be important to see how and in what way Pemex wants to make this transition and how the solar sector, which is an already well-established industry, can collaborate. In addition, the company must work primarily on cleaning up its finances to see how realistic the proposal made by the new official is.