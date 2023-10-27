A Pemex employee walks next to an oil company truck, in Ciudad Juárez, in an archive image. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

The drop in sales has worsened the losses of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). In the third quarter of the year, the parastatal reported a loss of 79,134 million pesos, a figure higher than the loss of 52,000 million pesos recorded during the same period last year, according to the financial report published this Friday. Although the Government has injected more than 806,000 million pesos so far this six-year term, the decrease in sales income and an exchange rate in favor of the peso affected its financial balance in the third quarter. “The main factors that contributed to this variation were the decrease in total sales, the increase in other net expenses and the exchange loss caused by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, the company reported.

The oil company reduced its total financial debt by 1.8%, placing it at 105,836 million dollars, from the 107,728 million registered at the end of 2022. In the remainder of this year, Pemex must pay 1,500 million dollars and in 2024 , the company must cover financial commitments of 11,000 million dollars. The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, emphasized that the support of the Executive will be maintained: “There are no elements to assume impossibility or lack of will of the federal government to support, from 2019 to date this support totals 806,000 million pesos in contributions direct,” he commented. In addition, Congress has just approved a reduction to the Shared Profit Right that will drop from 40% to 30% in 2024.

The oil company’s income, for 461,000 million pesos, decreased by 26.7%, compared to the same period of the previous year, due to a drop in hydrocarbon prices. “The prices of crude oil and natural gas are volatile and the decrease in the prices of these products negatively affects Pemex’s income and cash flow, as well as the value of the hydrocarbon reserves that the oil company has the right to extract and sell. In the accumulated period, during January to September, the oil company reported a profit of 3,000 million pesos.

Carlos Cortez, Finance Director of the oil company, added that so far this year, some 3000,000 million pesos have been disbursed to pay suppliers and contractors. In addition, they are in the midst of negotiating new lines of credit. “Composed of a loan of 2,500 million dollars and a revolving line in charge of Pemex for 5,500 that expires in June 2024, as well as another revolving line from Pemex Industrial Transformation of 1,500 million dollars that expires next December and for For many reasons, we decided to advance the efforts to renew this combo, taking into account the potential conditions of volatility that the presidential elections in the United States and Mexico could bring,” he concluded.

Pemex’s crude oil and condensate production grew to 1.8 million barrels per day in this last quarter. The oil company’s directors have stressed that during the five years of this administration, 44 wells have been enabled. 66% of national production comes from shallow waters.

To help the most indebted oil company in the world pay the more than $10.8 billion in interest on its debt next year, the Federal Government scheduled a transfer of 145 billion pesos ($8.2 billion). The Federal Government’s contribution is subject to Pemex’s commitment to maintain moderate indebtedness and that, as far as possible, the balance of public debt reflects a reduction with respect to the balance of the previous year.

