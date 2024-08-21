CDMX.- Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported that since June 1 of this year, it joined the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The company explained that this incorporation will allow the state oil company to access groups of experts specialized in sustainability, as well as a library of international guides and standards for its application.

He added that the measure was approved by Pemex’s board of directors on March 1, as an enabling measure for the fulfillment of the goals and commitments of the state-owned company. “(It seeks) to promote transparency and disclosure of information aligned with international standards, as well as participation in leading international organizations for the oil and gas industry in environmental, social and governance matters.

“Being a member of the IOGP will allow Pemex employees to access groups of experts on specialized topics, as well as a library of information, standards and internationally recognized best practice guides. This will contribute to the continued strengthening of the pillars of the Sustainability Plan,” the company headed by Octavio Romero Oropeza said in a statement.

Founded in London in 1974, IOGP represents a global forum for the petroleum industry, where members identify, share knowledge and promote good practices to improve performance in key areas such as safety, health, environment, engineering and operations and energy transition.