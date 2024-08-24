Reynosa, Mexico.- A group of oil workers, most of them elderly, held a protest against Pemex in the Miguel Hidalgo Main Plaza in Reynosa, demanding permanent positions for temporary workers with many years of seniority and severance pay in accordance with the law.

“Many of us who were plant workers were terminated at the Salinato, but in a bad way, not in accordance with the law, violating many regulations, violating many statutes,” said Anselmo Esparza García, regional coordinator of the National Movement of Oil Workers.

Esparza said that they, as workers and former oil workers, have the support of the President of the Republic and that they have achieved some benefits, but the union and Pemex have not complied. “The claim is that many people were unfairly laid off, since the policy of Salinas de Gortari, since the quinazo, specifically we are fighting for permanent status for the temporary colleagues who, despite so much seniority, have not been given permanent status,” he said.

Another of the movement’s key demands, he said, is that the layoffs since the Salinas de Gortari administration were in violation of labor law and the union’s own statutes.

“We are asking for help, we are asking that the one who was a permanent employee and was illegally laid off be reinstated; that the position of the retired worker’s son be granted to him, that the union and Pemex not steal it, they laid off many permanent and temporary workers, that they be reinstated,” he said. For the oil workers who were laid off and laid off with very little compensation, they should receive an adjustment in accordance with the law, he demanded. “Nationally there are thousands of those affected, in Tamaulipas it is only Madero, Tampico, Reynosa, but we coordinate from Ciudad del Carmen to Cadereyta, Reynosa,” said the leader Esparza. He pointed out that since 1992 this affected group has been seeking justice, but since Salinas de Gortari they have struggled. “After Salinas left, some things have been achieved, always fighting, fighting and that is why it took so long,” he said. In Group One alone, which Esparza coordinates, there are just over 15,000 oil workers affected by Pemex and the union; at the national level, they are coordinated by Raúl Drewayet Patiño. “The group we are bringing is from Group One, there are about fifteen thousand of us, from Ébano, Tuxpan, Naranjo and Poza Rica (Veracruz), from Madero, Tampico, Altamira, Reynosa,” he said. Esparza, surrounded by colleagues, some in wheelchairs, pointed out that this Sunday they will again hold the sit-in in the morning to invite more affected people to the struggle.