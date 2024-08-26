Mexico City.- Víctor Rodríguez Padilla, appointed as the next director of Pemex by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, assured that the state-owned company “is not dead.”

Asked about the warnings from international rating agencies, he acknowledged that Petróleos Mexicanos is going through a complex financial situation that is being addressed, but said that not everything is bad.

“Pemex is not a dead company, nor is it as bad as people think, the media exaggerates it a little or a lot,” he replied. “Look, there is a financial situation, we are dealing with it. The financial situation is also a situation, we are dealing with it in a very coordinated manner with the Ministry of Finance, indeed, we are dealing with it.

“We have been doing this over the last six years, we have been very, very responsible in payments, in punctuality, that has been impeccable, some rating agencies have not recognized this, not all, some have and some have not,” he criticized.

The next official said that Pemex’s production scheme will be maintained in the next six-year term. “There is an important productive part, we are going to maintain the productive scheme, let’s see, what company produces 1.8 million barrels of oil on the planet? Not many, Pemex is one of them and pays its taxes, pays its taxes and we are going to maintain the scheme in which Pemex maintains a certain fiscal income for the federation, for Mexico,” he added.