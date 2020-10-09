The Pemex “rescue” promised by the Mexican government a year ago has yet to materialize. The state oil company remains adrift, with losses that reached 18,000 million dollars in 2019 – 92% more than in the previous year -, according to data released this Thursday. Revenues also fell to $ 73 billion, down 16% from the previous year. Despite attempts by the Andrés Manuel López Obrador Administration to halt the decline, the drop in production and domestic and foreign sales keep the parastatal under water.

Last year, Pemex production fell 7.4%, to 1.6 million barrels per day, when in 2018 the figure was 1.8 million. Pemex insists that in the second half of the year it managed to stop the fall, a fact that the management clings to to justify its optimism for 2020. The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), the regulatory body for the sector in the North American country , had already warned of significant delays in drilling new fields. Of the 28 scheduled for 2019, the state-owned company only managed to drill three.

The hit was also noticeable in crude processing. In 2019, Pemex processed 592,000 barrels a day, a slight decrease from 612,000 the previous year. The oil company attributes this to a refinery rehabilitation program that began in September. However, the decline had already occurred in the first half of the year. As a consequence of the drop in crude oil production and the slowdown in the refining process, Mexico exported an average of 81,000 barrels a day less than in 2018.

Faced with the bad results, Pemex asks for patience. Along with the decline in exports, the Director of Finance, Alberto Velázquez, pointed out this Thursday in a conference call to the decrease in the price of the Mexican mix and assured that there will be “a gradual and constant improvement in financial indicators. “. In the first year, efforts have focused, according to the manager, on “laying the structural foundations” for a transition with an expected duration of three years. The reduction of debt by almost 5%, about 99,000 million pesos of the total balance, is an example of these “advances”. Still, Pemex continues to be the world’s most indebted oil company.

The state firm also points to the savings achieved by fighting fuel theft. The crusade against this crime, known as huachicol, was the first major challenge that the Government faced after taking office in December 2018. In that regard, there are reasons for celebration: from an average theft of 56,000 barrels per day in 2018, it went to the theft of 5,000 last year .

However, the increase in losses shows that the strategy is not enough, according to economist José Luis de la Cruz. “Fighting corruption is not enough: production and operational structure have to be reviewed.” The economist also points to a complicated international scenario for this year, now aggravated by the expansion of the coronavirus and its foreseeable economic impact – with its consequent effect on the price of oil. “The adverse conditions that were already seen in 2019 are not dissipating.”

Losses may also affect the review of the oil company’s credit rating, according to economist Gonzalo Monroy. “It is a big red alert. The government has to stop thinking about barrels and focus on profitability. The cost of sale and refining is very high,” says the expert, who considers a rating downgrade “very likely”. If it arrives, this cut would also put into question the credit rating of the Mexican sovereign bond.

The poor results place the López Obrador government in a complicated situation, which has made the rescue of the oil company one of its priorities. As soon as he took office, the president compared the task ahead with the oil nationalization of 1938 and set a goal of reaching 2.4 million barrels per day by the end of the administration in 2024, a goal that experts see every improbable time.

Pemex’s fragility increases pressure on the government to reestablish oil rounds and partnerships with companies, established by the previous Executive — chaired by Enrique Peña Nieto, of the PRI — to encourage private investment in the sector and increase production. Mounted on the back of a promise of “energy sovereignty,” the López Obrador Administration canceled both mechanisms, considering that they had not produced the expected results.