Presenting the oil monopoly as an example of nationalism and independence from Mexico is a myth that covers up the illegal enrichment of officials, contractors and union leaders of Pemex.

The Mexican people only have to pay more for lower quality gasoline (less octane) than the price paid by the North American people for gasoline and gas sold by private companies in USAmost of whom pay taxes and earn money.

In Mexico the corrupt state monopoly loses money, receives subsidies taken from taxes, and has the highest external debt of the oil companies in the world.

Corruption in Pemex is certified by the current government by imprisoning a former director of that monopoly, who diverted millions of dollars. Pemex does not benefit the Mexican people at all, who are led to believe that it belongs to everyone.

Pemex imports, mainly from USA, about 60% of the gas consumed in Mexico. Its imports of gasoline and petroleum derivatives in 2022, 74.114 million dollars, are 34.902 million dollars higher than exports of crude oil. In January 2023 Pemex exported oil products for 2,712 million dollars, but imported 5,550.6, double (data Inegi). Pemex does not contribute a single net dollar to the Mexican economy.

Its losses in 2021 were double, 224.4 billion pesos, than the budget of the Secretary of National Defense, 112.5 billion pesos.

If the Texan government stops exports of gas, diesel and derivatives of the Petroleum to Mexico for a week, would generate not only gasoline shortages, but also power blackouts, since the state electricity monopoly, CFE, works mainly with imported gas, which represents more than 70% of what it uses to generate electricity. When the current government entered, December 2018, the CFE earned 47,017 million, in 2022 it lost 39,793 million

The government monopolies for electricity and gasoline do not belong to the Mexican people, but to a handful of officials who enrich themselves in the shadow of those monopolies, who maintain themselves mainly from the money that Mexicans pay to maintain the corrupt and inefficient state monopolies. of electricity and gasoline, which enrich governments and contractors, but do not help the economy of Mexico. They are a burden to the Mexican people.

We recommend you read: