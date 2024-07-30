Mexico City.- Moody’s said that as long as the government supports Pemex and relies on natural gas to generate electricity, there will be no energy transition. Credit: Pemex.

As long as the government maintains a policy of total support for Pemex and a strong dependence on natural gas to generate electricity, there will be no real commitment to reduce the country’s emissions, estimates Moody’s Ratings in its analysis Oil and Gas Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the study, released last week, the rating agency believes that Mexico’s greenhouse gas emissions will continue to increase until 2030.

“Mexico’s heavy reliance on natural gas for electricity generation and its strategy of supporting Pemex are at odds with its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (…) the company’s very weak liquidity will make it difficult to finance the necessary capital investments,” Moody’s analysis said.

The rating agency believes that the design and implementation of government policies to reduce greenhouse gases will be slow due to weak regulations and limited resources.