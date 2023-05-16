defense of Emilio Lozoya assured that Pemex accepted the damage repair payment of 10.7 million dollars who offered for the Odebrecht and Agronitrogenados caseswhich has already been claimed by the Mexican government.

Through a statement released by the Ontiveros Consulting office, defense of the Lozoya family, he clarified that the damage repair amount was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Pemex, and in both cases amounts to 10,737,351.7 million dollars.

The lawyers Alejandro Rojas and Miguel Ontiveros explained that the federal government has already claimed the payment formally and in writing before the jurisdictional body belonging to the Judiciary of the Federation.

This in response to the statements of the CEO of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropezawho said that “we consider that this amount (10.7 million dollars) does not necessarily compensate for damages”, that is, that neither the oil company nor the federal government were satisfied with the agreed amount.

“That is to say, the company that he leads has already approved and presented, before the corresponding court, the final amount for compensation for the damage,” said the defense of Emilio Lozoya.

The former director of Pemex offered the millionaire amount mentioned as reparation for the year in the Odebrecht and Agronitrogenados cases, related to the alleged bribes of the Brazilian construction company and the overpriced purchase-sale of the scrap plant to Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), respectively .

Previously, Lozoya’s defense had announced that the 10.7 million dollars that the former official would pay as compensation for the damage were set by the federal government, through Pemex and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

At the end of last April, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed in which the former director of Pemex reaches a reparation agreement, but demanded to return the money that he allegedly removed from the corruption cases that he was accused of, since he considers that $10.7 million is “very little”.

“That they return the money, that the damage be repaired, that is the main thing; the rest, because according to the laws they can continue their trial in their homes, but that they return the money, the same in the case of the lawyer Collado”, AMLO asserted about Lozoya.