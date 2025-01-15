Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection that affects a woman’s uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. It is usually caused by a sexually transmitted disease (STD) or infections that are not treated. It can be the cause of infertility, increased risk of ectopic pregnancy and chronic pain.

Causes of pelvic inflammatory disease

Bacteria from the vagina

Pelvic inflammatory disease is usually caused by infections of Neisseria gonorrohoeae, which causes gonorrhea, or Chlamydia trachomatis, which causes chlamydia. These enter the vagina, generally, when having sexual relations with an infected person and pass, through the cervix, to the endometrium and fallopian tubes.

Pelvic inflammatory disease usually affects sexually active women. The main risk factors are:

– Having previously suffered from pelvic inflammatory disease.

– Having unsafe sexual relations.

-Have several sexual partners.

– Have bacterial vaginosis.

– Suffering from an STD.

Symptoms of pelvic inflammatory disease

Pain in the lower abdomen and pelvis

Pelvic inflammatory disease can be asymptomatic but the most common signs, which usually occur towards the end of the menstrual cycle or a few days after it, are:

– Mild to moderate pain, often constant, in the lower part of the abdomen, on one of the two sides of it and/or in the pelvis.

– Vaginal discharge with bad smell and abundant.

– Abnormal bleeding. Between menstrual cycles or after sexual relations.

– Purulent, greenish-yellow discharge.

– Fever above 38ºC.

– Chills.

– Pain or difficulty when urinating.

The possible complications of this disease are:

– Peritonitis. Serious abdominal infection.

– Blockage in the fallopian tubes.

– Scar tissue.

– Severe infection of the tissues around the liver (Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome).

– Pus abscess.

– Infertility.

– Chronic pelvic pain.

– Ectopic pregnancy.

Diagnosis of pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic exam, tests and cultures

The pelvic examination will be the first step in diagnosis. A sample will also be taken from the vagina and cervix with a cotton applicator (swab), and blood and urine tests will be ordered. Additionally, an ultrasound can be performed to check the condition of the genital organs and a laparoscopy to see the inside of the pelvic organs.

Treatment and medication of pelvic inflammatory disease

Antibiotics

The prescription of antibiotics is the pharmacological regimen of choice for treatment. The doctor will schedule follow-up visits and, in addition, the sexual partner or partners should be advised to carry out their own check-ups. Sexual intercourse should be avoided until treatment is completed and test results indicate that you are free of the infection.

Prevention of pelvic inflammatory disease

Safe sex and regular check-ups

Prevention of pelvic inflammatory disease involves maintaining safe sexual relations; abstinence in case of suffering from an STD; use barrier contraceptives correctly and carry out gynecological check-ups and precise analyzes periodically. These analyzes must be done individually but it is also important that the couple or couples get involved and carry out their own controls.