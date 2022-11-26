Giuliana Rengifo was featured as a guest on “Love and Fire” after issuing a note about Gabriela Herrera and an alleged penalty that he would have to pay for declaring to other media. Given this, Rodrigo González asked him if he knew the amount of said fine. The singer stated that she did not know the details of her contract and that this information is handled by her representative.

Gigi Miter joked that the cumbiambera signed her contract “blindly”. ‘Peluchín’ played along and, true to his style, commented: “ In order to go to the notary, she signs whatever, I see ”. The artist only managed to smile.

Rodrigo González attacks John Kelvin

John Kelvin visited the set of “Love and Fire” to talk about his time in prison, as well as the bond he currently has with Dalia Durán. After that, Rodrigo Gonzalez He did not hesitate to question the singer, who assures that he has changed.