After the controversy that led Andres Hurtado By publicly firing his producer, the TV host visited some international Telemundo programs, where he gave his release in this regard. As is known, all this was a show, however, there are those who do not endorse this type of “humiliating” behavior, as is the case of Rodrigo González, who recounted an embarrassing experience that he lived with the popular “Chibolín”.

What did Andrés Hurtado do that managed to annoy ‘Peluchín’?

“When Chibolín came to this show, to which nobody invited him, but he came accompanying Hernando de Soto, he entered here and put on a little show because we said on camera that he was here And I don’t know who promised him that we weren’t going to mention it,” said the driver of “Love and Fire.”

“He said: ‘Why have you mentioned me? I didn’t have to show up.’ They don’t know how he left, he started screaming like crazy, he called Renzo’s attention. No one has told us, we know how he gets And how is he when something that had been planned does not go as he has planned it, “he added.

Did Rodrigo González challenge Andrés Hurtado?

Likewise, Rodrigo González revealed that Andres Hurtado He would have tried to intimidate him with the call from his lawyer and assured that he is not afraid of him, for this reason, he left the doors of his program open for him.

“I remember the time he also called my lawyer and you hung up on him. I don’t know if it was a threat, I don’t know if I’m afraid of you, I don’t know, but I’m always waiting for you here, I’m not afraid of you. This guy is not going to endorse you here of abuse,” he said.