Fire! Rodrigo González referred to what was said by Magaly Medina and remarked that the driver now seeks to blame other media, because she is cornered. “Apparently, Magaly, as she is seeing herself against the ropes, that Farfán is winning the different instances, He has started shooting everywhere”he pointed.

In the same way, ‘Peluchín’ referred to what was said by ‘Urraca’ after the driver came out to clarify that He never asked Farfán to sue Rodrigo and Gigi. “Then blaming the colleagues and with a bit of manipulation says that he did not say what he did say ”, manifested.

Why did “Peluchín” attack Magaly Medina?

In the context of the claim filed by Jefferson Farfan Magaly Medina, the host came out to defend herself in her program, indicating that she was not the initiator of the adjectives placed on the former soccer player for which she would be suing her. “Do you know since when people make fun of him as ‘cachudo’? We’ve seen it. A Rodrigo González and Gigi making fun there“he counted.

However, the renowned host would not stay calm with the alleged clarification and would end her defense by questioning Farfán for not having sued Rodrigo and Gigi, who, according to her, started with the adjective since 2016. “That was in 2016. That year I was not on the air (…) So why didn’t you sue them?“, he pointed out.