A new public confrontation? Andrea San Martín does not move away from the controversies and this time generates conflicts in the middle again after announcing that he is filing a lawsuit against Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter for allegedly taking all the statements she gives to the press out of context.

Andrea San Martin’s warning

Andrea San Martin She was upset when she was intercepted by a reporter from “Love and Fire” and accused the program of broadcasting live notes with outdated information about her life. In addition, she stated that the drivers would be talking about things about her person that are not consistent with reality.

Faced with this situation, he said that he will take legal action against the Willax TV space, since he will not tolerate his image being tarnished. Likewise, he clarified that he does not intend to answer any questions related to his family.

“ As of today, my lawyer Wilver Arica will be in charge of taking the actions that he considers pertinent at a legal level. and directly with respect to said program”, he stated.

Communiqué by Andrea San Martín on “Love and fire”. Photo: Andrea San Martin/Instagram

‘Peluchín’ attacks Andrea San Martín

After that, Rodrigo Gonzalez He was not elusive to his statements and sent a forceful response to Andrea San Martín, who would have threatened to sue the well-known presenters.

“Suddenly it bothered him that on Friday we exposed the news here that Juan Víctor had an impediment to leave the country and now he is looking for tickles because we are asking him,” the driver said at first.

On the other hand, ‘Peluchín’ made it clear to her that she is not afraid of her words and that she should better focus on herself.