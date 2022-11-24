In the latest edition of the “Love and Fire” program, the host Rodrigo Gonzalez He referred to the luxurious wedding that the model Valeria Piazza had last Saturday, November 19. In the midst of his comments, the popular “Peluchín” assured that the ceremony of the former Miss Peru had a higher cost than the marriage of Ethel Pozo and producer Julian Alexander that took place in September. This despite the fact that Pozo and her mother, Gisela Valcárcel, would have had the financial resources to make her much better.

”The ‘Fariselita’ (in reference to Ethel Pozo) and the ‘Farisela’ (by Gisela Valcárcel) They are very stingy and they are known for that, they pay little and ask for a lot, or else exchange ”, González said at the beginning and then compared it with the celebration of Valeria Piazza, which would have cost approximately 80,000 soles. “A thick budget, (…) the flowers look spectacular, a dream, compared to that of ‘Fariselita,'” he said.

Rodrigo surprises by appearing with glasses

Since last Monday, November 21, Rodrigo Gonzalez surprised by appearing with dark glasses in the program “Love and fire”. The driver clarified that it is due to an eye disease and that he chose to continue working normally.

“There were two options. Or I stayed at home, reason that there was no why a process of conjunctivitis does not lay you in bed. I was left without cracking. The second was the winning option, ”he commented.

‘Peluchín’ criticizes Ethel for mysteriously entering Bad Bunny’s concert

Ethel Well She denounced having been scammed with her tickets for the Bad Bunny concert. However, minutes later, she was seen inside the venue. After that, Rodrigo Gonzalez criticized the strategy used by the host to enter the event.

“ A few minutes passed and she was already taking the little piece inside the concert, happy with life with Brunella Horna and Richard (…) You make a story that, more than seeming like a public complaint, seemed like you were applying pressure so as not to discredit the organizers,” he said.

Does ‘Peluchín’ want Edson Dávila to work on “Amor y fuego”?

Rodrigo Gonzalez He expressed his annoyance after Edson Dávila was absent from “América hoy” after giving statements for the “Love and Fire” cameras.