Did you have help? Luciana Fuster surprised in the recent Miss Grand International 2023 swimsuit parade. Her presentation and great elegance did not go unnoticed, since other participants did not have the same performance and many slipped on the catwalk. We must emphasize that the event was going to be suspended due to heavy rainfall in Vietnamhowever, the contestants ended up showing up anyway.

The reality girl stood out and was one of the best at that fashion event. However, Rodrigo Gonzalez did not hesitate to be skeptical of the great skill of Luciana Fuster, despite the rains. “So, what happened? Who told them to put that in? The Newton, for sure, because when Luciana passed by everything was dry, look, please, look there… The Peruvian still has the luxury of taking baby steps. He says: ‘Shut up, it was me’, look at how he walks, he takes the little step to the right, left, he was giving everything… We don’t understand how Bolivia, Haiti, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic skated, while Fuster dominated the scene because! look at her! How come they can’t make any gestures and Luciana came out dominating, look at the difference. Luciana’s shoes were heel 9, is that not enough? Heel 11 the others, she even danced (…). Luciana whole, determined , empowered, asking for silence and raising her arm (…). We don’t know how she did it or which way she passed or if that was fixed on the way, but the issue was resolved. Miss Peru passed with flying colors.”‘Peluchín’ stated in the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’.

What did Jessica Newton say about Luciana Fuster’s presentation?

Luciana Fuster is making a big splash at Miss Grand International 2023 thanks to her outstanding participation in the bikini parade last October 12. While other colleagues stumbled due to the heavy rains in Vietnam, the influencer emerged successfully from the challenge and captivated with her stage dominance.

“I have seen her spectacular despite the circumstances. Obviously, it was raining, the floor was wet. It was very smart to use sandals without platforms… You can see that her body has worked on it, this girl has gone to the gym. We have worked on the hair because the humidity is enormous, in a climate like that they can’t go out straight because the hair falls in their face because it lacks weight,” said Jessica Newton in ‘America Today’.

How was Luciana Fuster’s singing performance at Miss Grand 2023?

Luciana Fuster has been standing out at Miss Grand International 2023. She managed to do a great job in the bikini parade and now demonstrated her great stage talent in a singing competition, called Miss Grand Voice where she sang the song ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi.