Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado They were supported for the first time on a trip to Cusco, where they were seen to be quite affectionate, despite the fact that the baseball player was still married to Rosa Fuentes. Some time later, the couple would have distanced themselves; However, in the program ‘Love and fire’, Rodrigo Gonzáles claims that he had access to the conversations between Toledo and Hurtadoin which she could read that ‘Caballito’ wanted to have a child with her.

YOU CAN SEE: Jossmery Toledo is sincere and assures that Paolo Hurtado is still looking for her: “We recently broke up”

What did Jossmery Toledo say after conversations with Paolo Hurtado?

Jossmery Toledo He assured that out of respect for the pregnancy of Rosa Fuentes He preferred to remain silent, but he did not tolerate that Hurtado claim that she performed witchcraft on him: “I have avoided this topic a lot because it has hurt me a lot. (…) I think that We are mature enough to blame nonsense like witchcraft.”

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Hurtado: Rosa Fuentes has already given birth to her third baby and the soccer player had this tender gesture

Likewise, it bothers her that Hurtado continues talking about her: “What are you doing mentioning me? I don’t think I have mentioned it at any time. (…) It is not worth sacrificing something for someone who until the day of today he keeps writing to me and he keeps lying to me. (…) As far as I know, he’s not with her because he tells me so,” he sentenced.

‘Peluchín’ assures that Paolo Hurtado wanted a child with Jossmery Toledo

Rodrigo Gonzales He also questioned the actions of Paolo Hurtado and stated that he had access to the conversations between Jossmery and Paolo: “On Thursday, October 12 claims him; At other times, he is jealous of her. I have read complaints. I even read that he told her that he wanted to have a child with her“. He added: “Let him solve everything, that he had to get his things back and then they were going to stop taking care of each other because he wanted to have a child with her. I’m looking at it.” At all times, ‘Peluchín’ carried her cell phone, apparently reading the conversations between those involved.

What did Paolo Hurtado say about his ampay with Jossmery Toledo?

Paolo Hurtado wanted to justify the ampay with Jossmery Toledo in Cusco, where both were captured walking and kissing, even though he was married. “They protected me, I was crazy, they had done witchcraft on me (…). After the problem happened for the second time, I went to be cleansed,” says the athlete.

#Peluchín #relationship #Jossmery #Toledo #Paolo #Hurtado #wanted #child