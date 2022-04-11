Rodrigo Gonzalez He was no stranger to the subject and spoke during his show program about the recent wedding that Mauricio Diez Canseco had in Cuba with the young Lisandra Lizama. The event was held on April 10 and included a ceremony in front of the sea.

True to his style, the famous “Peluchín” commented on the images they published of the celebration and pointed out that the businessman should take into account that his wife is almost the same age as his first daughter. “There is his new wife, who is the age of her daughter; For love there is no age. (…) The daughter, I think she is 23, goes there, ”he said.

On the other hand, there was no shortage of jokes about it. The driver of “Love and fire” indicated that happiness will not last long, because soon Lisandra would become Mauricio’s ex-wife. “He still believes in marriage. How I want to get married! Was only Nino Peñalosa there? She is his wife and his future ex. There is no bad fifth, ”she expressed with laughter.

Daughter of Mauricio Diez Canseco was not at the ceremony

The daughter of the “Pizzero” showed her happiness knowing that her parents had a good time apart and that they kept the relationship in peace. However, her absence at her father’s wedding did not go unnoticed and she explained the reasons why she did not go.

“I was calm and suddenly I received a WhatsApp with the wedding report that said: ‘My daughter, you only live once, I’m going to get married,’ and that’s when she just told me the story. Between us, it would not be the first time that she is close to the age, ”said the young woman. Furthermore, she added: “My dad is very happy, I have never seen him so happy.”

Mauricio Diez Canseco married Lisandra Lizama

Through her official Instagram account, the Cuban model shared photos and videos of the spectacular ceremony she organized together with her now husband, Mauricio Diez Canseco, to celebrate their union in marriage. In the clips you can see the businessman in a black and white suit waiting for the bride in a place with floral decoration.