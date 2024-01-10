Don't trust your relationship? Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao surprised Internet users by announcing their engagement on social networks last Monday, January 8 during atrip to the philippines. Many celebrities, as well as fans of the couple, wished them the best in this new stage. However, Rodrigo González's response to this news stood out among all the messages. What did he say? Find out all the details in this note.

What did Rodrigo González say about Alejandra Baigorria's marriage proposal?

Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi MiterThey are on vacation, so they are not broadcasting the program 'Love and Fire'but this has not been an impediment for 'Peluchín' to give his opinion on the future marriage of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao.

“Baigorria is marrying us”said Rodrigo in a video on his Instagram stories, where he shares the exact moment in which the warrior asks the 'Rubia de Gamarra' for her hand.

However, and despite the romantic nature of what happened, González did not lose his sarcasm and sent Baigorria some advice. “With separation of assets, please… Why are they like this? Do you tell them or do I tell them?”The Willax Television presenter said with a laugh.

How was the proposal for Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao?

In Philippines,Said Palao asked her to marry him Ale in a romantic moment on the beach. She, amidst tears and nervous laughter, accepted. On Instagram, the businesswoman wrote: “I love you, this place will be kept in my heart forever. Our history, our love, our times.”

