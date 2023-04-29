Justice appeared in favor of Katty Cachay and Rodrigo Gonzalez He received a sentence for the crime of aggravated defamation against the lawyer on April 27. The host of “Amor y fuego” was sentenced to one year in suspended prison and to pay a civil compensation of 30,000 soles. So far, he had not ruled on the case, but just moments ago, he decided to speak out through his Willax platform.

“I preferred to deal with this issue and have it continue through the legal area (…) Shortly, we will have my lawyer Iván Paredes live to clarify what is going on with this case (…) I will continue to think for the rest of my days that that lawyer is a fame seeker“said the Willax presenter.

