Nothing was kept silent. Rodrigo González referred to the controversy created after Tula Rodríguez’s statements to a local media about Gisela Valcárcel. In the latest edition of ‘Amor y fuego’, the host of Willax Television He assured that the former dancer should not spit into the sky by stating that she would never work with the blonde television producer. It is important to remember that the former presenter of ‘On everyone’s lips’ revealed that they proposed to him to be part of one of the mother’s shows Ethel Pozo, but ended up rejecting the offer. “Dignity then, right? They say: ‘what a barbarity’, but I invite you… then I don’t want to, and I am already at a stage in my life in which I am where I want to be, so when they have invited me to some places I have said: ‘yes, I do want’ and ‘no’ when I don’t want to,” the actress confessed to Trome.

On the other hand, ‘stuffed animal‘ He said that Tula took advantage of the enmity of the two production companies in America Television to be able to enter the channel that had Gisela as one of its biggest stars. “How else, how do you explain that with that rivalry, that resentment that still remains, Tula has managed to work on channel 4 for so many years and on a schedule that belonged to Gisela? This was taken advantage of by ProTv, which “She will think that being there, having her show, is already winning… Why am I also going to go to her program to dance? I leave that for Viviana, for Roberto.”he claimed Rodrigo Gonzalezwho also accepted not understanding the exvedette’s attitude in this situation. “I don’t understand why she talks as if Gisela had failed her. If she called you, you would have taken advantage of it because you are the one who failed, you still act worthy, when it was you… She used you… She never knew that you liked her husband… Gisela opened the doors to you and we already know what happened. If she can forget about that, we don’t understand why your approach is as if you are the one who has to spare her life…”he finished.