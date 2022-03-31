It doesn’t happen! true to his style, Rodrigo Gonzalez He gave his opinion about the last thing that Anthony Aranda, current partner of Melissa Paredessaid about the difficulties he would have with Rodrigo Cuba. The controversial dancer, who has already been harshly criticized by Magaly Medina, pointed out on his networks that the father of his girlfriend’s daughter doesn’t want his little girl to travel with both of them.

‘Peluchín’ to Anthony Aranda: “It doesn’t belong to you”

During Wednesday, March 30, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter took a few minutes to comment on the last thing Anthony Aranda said regarding the closeness he maintains with Melissa Paredes’ daughter and how Rodrigo Cuba would be interfering in the plans he has together to both.

It all started when the controversial “Activating Dancer” responded on Instagram to a user’s question, in which he expanded by saying that the three of them could not travel to Disney due to the parent’s decision. “You choose to answer something about a girl that does not belong to you because neither her father nor her mother have done that,” the driver began his message.

Rodrigo González questioned the statements of Anthony Aranda. Photo: capture by Willax / America TV

What else did “Peluchín” say about the “Activator” comments?

Later, ‘Peluchín’ reflected on the healthy relationship that the little girl’s parents maintain: “We have seen them (Melissa and Rodrigo Cuba) together at times when many couples have not succeeded. So, we saw that the problems have been pushed back to make her not notice things so as not to give headlines that affect her or she can read later.

Finally, the television presenter could not avoid addressing the dancer and sending him a harsh message: “Who are you, the one who has now come to join a family, the lover who became a boyfriend, to have to be declaring that if the Dad gives her permission, if you play until 10 or until 11, is she your princess or not?