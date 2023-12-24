Magaly Medina became a constant critic of Juliana Oxenford since she announced her departure from ATV. The show host was not only in favor of not renewing her colleague's contract, as she also admitted that, on one occasion, she asked “his head when he began his Castilian speech”. After Oxenford no longer appeared on the screens, the popular 'Magpie' continued with the attacks. Given thisRodrigo González attacked again against the host of 'Magaly TV, la firma', whom he called “pride”.

What harsh message did Rodrigo González send to Magaly Medina after his dispute with Juliana Oxenford?

After Juliana Oxenford left the ATV screens, the journalist has decided to give interviews to different media, in which she has referred to Magaly Medina. In this regard, Oxenford said that he would be thinking about denouncing the 'Magpie' because she felt attacked and defamed by her after calling her a “Taliban” and “communist” on her program.

Upon hearing this controversy, Rodrigo Gonzalez He decided to support Juliana again and sent a harsh message to the 'Magpie'. “Democracy is living with all opinions and respecting them, even if they are not shared, and not arrogance of a self-conscious person who always wants to impose herself by belittling others, life is going to put everyone in their place. You will see“wrote the popular 'Peluchín' on his 'X' account (formerly Twitter).

Juliana Oxenford received a message of support from Rodrigo González after her dispute with Magaly Medina. Photo: X/Rodrigo González

Did Magaly Medina 'threaten' Juliana Oxenford after her departure from ATV?

Until December 15, it was possible to see Juliana Oxenford on ATV screens. As a result, the journalist spoke to other media outlets about her sudden departure, which caused Magaly Medina to confront her on social networks. The 'Urraca' reappeared on the 'X' account (formerly Twitter) and 'threatened' Oxenford with showing the rating that her program 'Al style Juliana' made of her when it was still broadcast.

Magaly Medina 'warns' Juliana Oxenford about showing figures from her program. Photo: X/Magaly Medina

After that, Juliana Oxenford He decided to respond and showed the figures that his missing TV space made.