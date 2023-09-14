Milett Figueroa debuted on ‘Bailando 2023’ last Tuesday, September 12. Marcelo Tinelli, host of this program, was delighted with the first presentation of the model, whom he did not hesitate to shower with praise and call her affectionately, like ‘my life’. Without a doubt, the Argentine presenter surrendered to the beauty of the Peruvian artist, with whom he even flirted live. In the middle of this moment, Rodrigo González ‘Peluchín’ He made his appearance on the set of the reality show and made both characters nervous.

Marcelo Tinelli welcomed the host of ‘Amor y fuego’ to the set and the Peruvian presenter did not hesitate to comment on the performance of compatriot Milett Figueroa. “We are happy to be here, to have seen her dancing. She has shined on the dance floor. She has prepared a lot for this moment,” he said at the beginning. After that, the popular ‘Peluchín’ made a confession that put the Peruvian model and the Argentine driver in trouble. “Another thing that has caught my attention is that chemistry that has flowed between you. A lot of looks,” he added.

