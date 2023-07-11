Fire. Rodrigo González did not hold anything back and came out with everything to talk about Melissa Paredes and her recent debut on the soap opera “Al fondo hay sitio”. The Willax Television presenter sarcastically referred to the incorporation of the former show host in the well-known soap opera.

What did Rodrigo González say about Melissa Paredes?

The program team “Love and Fire” approached Anthony Aranda already Melissa Paredes in a parking lot to ask them about the influencer’s entry into “At the bottom there is room.” Although the dancer was very happy and proud of his girlfriend, the model preferred not to comment on it for “reasons of contract with the channel.”

Added to this, the popular ‘Peluchín’ attacked this new phase of Paredes, noting that playing a character comes naturally to him because he “lives acting”.

“I think that’s where Melissa stands out best, better than driving…If I were a producer, I would consider her (Melissa) more for acting than driving”said Gigi Miter defending the work of the model and highlighting that this is the area where it has done best.

“It works out very well for him,” González agreed. “You’re right. She has been a protagonist… When she is in a show giving her opinion and playing her with so much backpack on her back. It is a mistake that many producers make: ‘As she is scandalous, as she is always involved in controversy, she can make it easier for us in the audience’. And what happens? It ends up being the opposite effect,” explained the television presenter.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Melissa Paredes made her novela debut as Patty, a girl who works delivering menus. Therefore, her first scene was withjoel gonzalesso viewers suspect that it could be his new love interest and that it will make him forgetMacarena.

What did Melissa Paredes say about her character?

The model was very happy and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the series. “I love it so far, it’s very, very cool, very mischievous, very her. You’ll see it there. Patty arrives there, calmly, selling her menu,but later we will see it“said the actress.

