He went all out. Rodrigo González andGigi MiterThey had a beautiful moment last Friday, January 19 during the concert ofRicky Martinwhich was developed in National Stadium. The drivers of 'Love and fire'they received the affection of the public; But, in addition, they ran into Verónica Linares, who crossed the premises only so that 'Peluchín' agreed to give her an interview. What else happened? Find out in the following note.

What did Rodrigo González say about Verónica Linares' request?

Rodrigo González thanked the public for their affection during the concert of Ricky Martin, but he did not hide his surprise at Verónica Linares' reaction. The journalist ran to catch up with her before the show started and ask the presenter to give him an interview for her YouTube channel.

“It was really unexpected how Verónica Linares showed up at the concert on Friday, crossed the stadium and appeared in the middle of us to ask me for an interview.”the figure of Willax stated between laughs.

'Peluchín' assured that he has no problem appearing on the journalist's YouTube channel, but that he will accept the invitation under one condition: Linares has to go to Willax.

“I'm going to give it to her, but she has to give me something. She has to come, she has to achieve that crossover (from América TV to Willax). “It really happened”declared Rodrigo.

What did Gigi Miter say about Verónica Lianres' proposal?

Added to this, Gigi Miter admitted that it seems very complicated for her toVeronica Linaresvisit the set of 'Amor y fuego', on Willax TV, due to América Televisión's strict policies. However, he challenged the journalist to mention Rodrigo on Channel 4, where he would be banned.

“Verónica, Rodrigo is going to give you an interview if you dare on América Televisión to talk for 5 minutes about Rodrigo. You imagine? “In America they throw it away,” he said between laughs.

What happened between Rodrigo González and Emanuel Noir?

Emanuel NoirHe gave an interview via microwave to the program 'Amor y Fuego'; However, he did not want to respond to that fight that was broadcast in 2023. For his part, Rodrigo was not happy with this at all and pointed out that the Ke Personajes press had agreed that he would talk about the incident.

“The interview we were going to give is about tomorrow's show, not about personal things I do, I wouldn't have to object to anything,” said Emanuel. “In the press release it says that you were going to clarify it, it is not my intention to make you uncomfortable,” Rodrigo responded. “No not at all. “I came to talk about my show tomorrow in Chiclayo,” he concluded.

