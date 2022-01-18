Speak clearly! Rodrigo Gonzalez He referred to the recent statements made by Adolfo Aguilar in an Instagram broadcast where he declared himself homosexual. Many of his followers asked him if this decision to make his sexuality public was because he would have felt pressured by “Peluchín”; However, the TV host assured that it was for personal reasons.

As you remember, Rodrigo González previously issued a report on his program linking Alejandro Pino ‘Chocolatito’ with the former presenter of Yo soy. However, in the edition of Love and fire on January 17, Rodrigo González commented on the matter and assured that Aguilar’s speech was not new.

“For many it is not new news; It’s not a surprise” , he held in his Willax space.

Adolfo Aguilar declared himself homosexual shortly before the premiere of his one-man show ¿Por Donde Salgo? Photo: Instagram composition

Rodrigo González assures that he referred to the subject naturally

“This show has always spoken naturally. The issue has never been whether or not he is gay (…). When I have had the opportunity to talk with him or tell us little about our lives, he has always handled himself with total naturalness, assuming that we were both clear on that (that he was gay),” González explained.

“For this reason, if I realize that a person is dating or being seen with someone, like Flavia, who posts photos with Jay Alvarrez… We did the same thing with Adolfo Aguilar, with the same naturalness as the one he was allowing himself to be seen”, added the driver.

Rodrigo González assures that he respects everyone’s sexuality

In the same way, Rodrigo González assured that, although he is respectful of the sexuality of other people, he is not watching over the romances that are born on the screen.

“I am very respectful of sexual freedoms more than anyone, just as we all should be. But I’m not taking care of anyone’s sentimental life either“, Held.