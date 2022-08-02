In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks the US to recognize the “new geopolitical reality”

Russia defined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a “clear provocation” of the United States against China. In communiqué disclosed this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia defended that the country take the “necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty.

“We see the visit [de Nancy Pelosi] as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line of comprehensive containment of the People’s Republic of China. We believe that relations between the sides of the Taiwan Strait are a purely internal matter for China. The Chinese side has the right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan issue.”says part of the message.

In the statement, Russia reaffirmed the recognition of the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the country’s sole government and urged the US not to get involved in the political issue in the region.

See also Boris Johnson announces the birth of his daughter in the middle of his worst political storm “We ask Washington to refrain from actions that harm regional stability and international security and to recognize the new geopolitical reality, in which there is no longer room for US hegemony.”says part of the statement.

Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday (2.Aug). China was monitoring the flight and said it was against the congresswoman’s visit to the island. In a statement, the official said the delegation’s visit to Taiwan “honors the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy”.

According to Pelosi, discussions with the island’s leaders will focus on reaffirming US support for Taiwan and promoting shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Shortly after Pelosi’s arrival, China issued a statement stating that the visit had a “severe impact” in the relationship between countries.

“This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the 3 China-US joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political basis of China-US relations and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This severely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and sends a seriously wrong signal to separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence’. China firmly opposes and severely condemns this, and has made serious démarches and strong protests to the United States.”says to message released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.