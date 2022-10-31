The man broke into Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and was looking for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. She was not at home, but her husband was. Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer and, according to his wife, would have had surgery for a skull fracture.

Prosecutors have collected tape, twine and other materials as evidence, revealing that the burglar intended to tie up Nancy Pelosi. He would say ‘where’s Nancy?’ when he found only Paul.

According to the family, Paul is doing somewhat better and will probably make a full recovery. Nancy Pelosi said in a short statement that she was traumatized, but also “grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services.”

The president reacted strongly to the news.

#Pelosis #husband #attacker #charged #attempted #kidnapping