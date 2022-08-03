The Speaker of the United States House, Nancy Pelosivisited Taiwan during his institutional trip to the Asia-Pacific area. This choice did not please China, a nation that claims the territory with its capital Taipei, and therefore today we can say that the tension between the two great powers is really at its peak. The long-term consequences of what China saw as an affront are still invisible on the horizon. But there is already something that would be happening, that is reactions from Chinese companies that were about to do business with the United States.

One such company is CATL, Chinese electronics giant that produces batteries and components for cars. Its specialty is the lithium-iron-phosphate battery, and it is a very important partner for several car manufacturers. His intention to build a factory in North America (presumably in Mexican territory) is still very valid, given that it starts from a premise of numerical superiority in its sector: strengthening beyond national borders is an almost inevitable step forward. However, in light of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan the management has decided to postpone the announcement relating to the new Gigafactory. He will wait for better times, according to reports Bloombergdue to possible pressure from the Chinese government.

CATL will wait for the new congress of the Chinese Communist Party to talk about this new 5 billion dollar plant: we are talking about October, therefore. Avoiding an international dispute is daily bread for all companies that commute between Beijing and Washington. People who want to do business, who intend to do business; but it is blocked, often, by political decisions that go far beyond the manufacture of a product.

Taiwan it is one of the leading countries in the field of semiconductors, and therefore is crucial for the automotive world. In this sense, an increase in tensions in the area will add to the many voices of crisis in the sector.