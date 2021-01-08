US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed the House Committee to be ready to begin impeachment proceedings against incumbent President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the corresponding statement during a meeting with members of the United States Democratic Party, the agency reports. Reuters…

“Members of parliament hope that the president will step down immediately,” she said.

On the eve of Nancy Pelosi, she expressed the opinion that Trump in the last days of his stay in power could start hostilities or even order a nuclear strike. The democrat also issued an ultimatum to the head of state, announcing the readiness of Congress to take certain measures to try to remove the “unstable” president from office.

In turn, the leadership of the Republican faction in the House of Representatives of the American Congress did not support the idea of ​​the Democrats to remove Donald Trump ahead of time from the leadership position.

Recall that on January 6, supporters of the American leader staged riots in Washington, during which five people were killed, over 50 police officers were injured, and some of them were hospitalized. About fifty protesters were detained, criminal cases were opened.

Many US politicians were quick to blame Trump himself for the incident, calling for his resignation. At the same time, the head of the White House said that he condemned the actions of the demonstrators, and also promised to punish all those responsible.